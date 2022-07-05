Analysts Set Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Price Target at $79.17

Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.17.

A number of research firms have commented on BKI. Barclays reduced their target price on Black Knight from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Black Knight from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James lowered Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Black Knight by 212.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $66.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.67. Black Knight has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $84.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $387.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.31 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 34.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Black Knight will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight Company Profile (Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

