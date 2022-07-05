Analysts Set Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target at $683.17

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $683.17.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $477.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $545.74 and a 200-day moving average of $582.01. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $455.71 and a 52-week high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 33.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in Broadcom by 0.9% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,456 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 108,903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 20,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,649,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.5% during the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth $215,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Broadcom (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.