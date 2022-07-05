Analysts Set Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Target Price at C$12.90

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.75 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE CG opened at C$8.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion and a PE ratio of 4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.93. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.52.

Centerra Gold ( TSE:CG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$373.97 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently 11.42%.

About Centerra Gold (Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.