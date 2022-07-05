Analysts Set Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) PT at $275.33

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $275.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Churchill Downs from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $197.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.12. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $172.75 and a one year high of $262.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.03.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $364.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.02 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 87.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

