Analysts Set Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) PT at $275.33

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $275.33.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Churchill Downs from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.
NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $197.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.12. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $172.75 and a one year high of $262.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.03.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.
About Churchill Downs (Get Rating)
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.
