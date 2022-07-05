Analysts Set Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Price Target at $41.00

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.
A number of analysts have issued reports on CRNX shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.
In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $65,264.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,719.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 138,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $3,719,791.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,607,498.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,554 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,244 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of CRNX opened at $18.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.26. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.91 and a 12-month high of $28.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.59.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.13 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).
