Analysts Set Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Target Price at $22.86

Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ERF shares. CIBC increased their target price on Enerplus from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Enerplus from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Scotiabank upgraded Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Enerplus from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 167.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,443,309 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,379 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Enerplus by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,205,807 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after acquiring an additional 30,753 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its position in Enerplus by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 145,475 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 69,490 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,908,000. Finally, Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,083,000. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ERF stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $18.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.77.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Enerplus had a return on equity of 69.73% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $513.15 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enerplus will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.73%.

About Enerplus (Get Rating)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.