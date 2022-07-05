Analysts Set International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Target Price at $40.80

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.80.

Several brokerages have commented on IGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on International Game Technology from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in International Game Technology by 84.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in International Game Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in International Game Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Game Technology stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. International Game Technology has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $32.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day moving average is $24.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that International Game Technology will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

