Analysts Set Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Price Target at $32.50

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

VIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. FIX lowered Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America raised Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,309,000 after buying an additional 103,931 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 9.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,241,987 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after purchasing an additional 107,499 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 39.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,120,064 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,600,000 after purchasing an additional 316,126 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,005,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 257,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 2.7% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 880,955 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,384,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. 7.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VIV opened at $9.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Telefônica Brasil has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $11.78. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

About Telefônica Brasil (Get Rating)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.