Analysts Set Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) PT at $60.75

Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VSAT. StockNews.com cut shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Viasat from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Viasat from $49.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Viasat from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Viasat from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Viasat during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Viasat during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viasat during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Viasat during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Viasat during the first quarter valued at $85,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VSAT opened at $28.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Viasat has a 1-year low of $27.83 and a 1-year high of $68.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -134.05 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.37.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $701.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Viasat will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

