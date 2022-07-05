Analysts Set Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Price Target at $305.17

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $305.17.

WSO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $228.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Watsco alerts:

NYSE WSO opened at $240.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.64 and a 200-day moving average of $275.89. Watsco has a 1-year low of $220.68 and a 1-year high of $318.98.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Watsco will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.84%.

In related news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at $32,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Watsco (Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.