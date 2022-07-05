Analyzing Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) & High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI)

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) and High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Leslie's alerts:

6.8% of High Tide shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Leslie’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Leslie’s and High Tide’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leslie’s $1.34 billion 2.06 $126.63 million $0.72 21.01 High Tide $144.04 million 0.88 -$27.86 million ($0.31) -6.52

Leslie’s has higher revenue and earnings than High Tide. High Tide is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leslie’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Leslie’s and High Tide, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leslie’s 0 1 10 0 2.91 High Tide 0 1 3 0 2.75

Leslie’s presently has a consensus target price of $28.18, indicating a potential upside of 86.26%. High Tide has a consensus target price of $13.13, indicating a potential upside of 549.75%. Given High Tide’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe High Tide is more favorable than Leslie’s.

Profitability

This table compares Leslie’s and High Tide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leslie’s 9.97% -48.04% 15.88% High Tide -8.42% -16.18% -10.10%

Summary

Leslie’s beats High Tide on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leslie’s (Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards. The company also provides pool maintenance products, including pool closing and opening supplies, filter catridges, chlorine floaters, backwash and vacuum hoses, and cleaning attachments; parts, such as automatic pool cleaner parts, pool filter and pump parts, and pool heater and heat pump parts; and safety, recreational, and fitness-related products. In addition, it provides pool equipment and repair services. The company markets its products through 952 company operated locations in 38 states and e-commerce websites. It serves the residential, professional, and commercial consumers. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About High Tide (Get Rating)

High Tide Inc. engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores. In addition, the company provides data analytics services, as well as operates Grasscity.com and CBDcity.com platforms. As of May 20, 2022, it operated 122 retail locations in Ontario, Alberta, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as High Tide Ventures Inc. and changed its name to High Tide Inc. in October 2018. High Tide Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.