Analyzing SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) and NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB)

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) and SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NBT Bancorp and SouthCrest Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NBT Bancorp $497.67 million 3.28 $154.88 million $3.54 10.78 SouthCrest Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NBT Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than SouthCrest Financial Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for NBT Bancorp and SouthCrest Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NBT Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 SouthCrest Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

NBT Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.82%. Given NBT Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NBT Bancorp is more favorable than SouthCrest Financial Group.

Dividends

NBT Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. SouthCrest Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. NBT Bancorp pays out 31.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NBT Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. NBT Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.7% of NBT Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of NBT Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NBT Bancorp and SouthCrest Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NBT Bancorp 30.64% 12.66% 1.30% SouthCrest Financial Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

NBT Bancorp beats SouthCrest Financial Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NBT Bancorp (Get Rating)

NBT Bancorp Inc., a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans. It also provides trust and investment services; financial planning and life insurance services; and retirement plan consulting and recordkeeping services. In addition, the company offers insurance products comprising personal property and casualty, business liability, and commercial insurance, as well as other products and services through 24-hour online, mobile, and telephone channels that enable customers to check balances, make deposits, transfer funds, pay bills, access statements, apply for loans, and access various other products and services. As of December 31, 2021, it had 140 branches and 164 ATMs in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut, and Maine. NBT Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Norwich, New York.

About SouthCrest Financial Group (Get Rating)

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for SouthCrest Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides personal loans for cars, boats, recreational vehicles, and other purchases; home equity lines of credit; loans on investment properties; owner occupied real estate, acquisition construction and development, professional practice acquisition, equipment and inventory, construction to permanent, and investment real estate loans; and working capital and lines of credit. In addition, it offers credit cards; remote deposit capture, positive pay, ACH, online wires, merchant, and reorder checks services; and online banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and deposit, and telephone banking services. The company serves retail, private, entrepreneurial, high-net-worth, and commercial customers. It operates through 9 branches in Georgia. SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

