Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,224 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $2,650,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,199,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 127,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 33,997 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $857,000.

Shares of NYSE:FINS opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.57. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.32 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%.

