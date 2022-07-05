Angion Biomedica Corp. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share (NASDAQ:ANGN)

Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Angion Biomedica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.35). Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Angion Biomedica’s current full-year earnings is ($1.87) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Angion Biomedica’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.84) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.38) EPS.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.04). Angion Biomedica had a negative return on equity of 44.25% and a negative net margin of 108.57%. The company had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ANGN. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Angion Biomedica from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Angion Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Shares of ANGN opened at $1.12 on Monday. Angion Biomedica has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.97. The company has a market cap of $33.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Angion Biomedica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Angion Biomedica during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Angion Biomedica during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Angion Biomedica by 169.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 40,008 shares during the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Angion Biomedica news, insider Jay Venkatesan bought 32,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $39,928.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,721,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,606.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 89,546 shares of company stock valued at $109,949 over the last 90 days. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3070, an oral tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor in development as a treatment for fibrotic diseases, primarily in the kidney and lung.

