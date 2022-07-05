Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Minot Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Minot Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Apple makes up 6.7% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $30,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $4,282,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $2,588,000. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 13,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $1,688,000. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $138.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $157.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.64.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

