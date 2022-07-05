Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,168 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.7% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 22,411 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the first quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 7.0% in the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 5.3% in the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,696 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Klingenstein LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 677,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $118,322,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $138.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.64.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

