Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AMAT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $151.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.27.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $86.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.67. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $84.46 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The stock has a market cap of $75.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,027 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

