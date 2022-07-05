Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Short Interest Update

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,600 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the May 31st total of 145,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APVO. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Aptevo Therapeutics from $69.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ APVO opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.38. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $22.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Aptevo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 717.67% and a negative net margin of 222.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,337 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.81% of Aptevo Therapeutics worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

