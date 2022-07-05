ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Bought by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 192.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,924,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,898 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,116,000 after acquiring an additional 19,812 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,378,000 after acquiring an additional 36,505 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 240,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,201,000 after acquiring an additional 20,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4,055.4% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 229,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,661,000 after acquiring an additional 223,493 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK opened at $41.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.48. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $131.43.

