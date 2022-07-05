Artemis Investment Management LLP Invests $700,000 in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 42,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in PowerSchool during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in PowerSchool during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PowerSchool during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in PowerSchool during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in PowerSchool during the fourth quarter worth $211,000.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

Shares of PWSC stock opened at $12.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.97. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $36.56.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $149.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.76 million. On average, research analysts expect that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.70.

About PowerSchool (Get Rating)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.