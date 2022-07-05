Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,520,000. Tesla comprises approximately 35.7% of Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,309,124,000 after buying an additional 1,235,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $14,302,749,000 after buying an additional 401,615 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $7,918,804,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,745,526,000 after buying an additional 369,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875,251 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,095,288,000 after buying an additional 100,386 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $883.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $681.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $706.60 billion, a PE ratio of 92.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $620.46 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $742.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $884.87.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

