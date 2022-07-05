ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Short Interest Up 25.6% in June

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 767,200 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the May 31st total of 610,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $449.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $532.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $625.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ASML has a 12-month low of $443.45 and a 12-month high of $895.93. The company has a market cap of $184.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASML will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $4.1903 per share. This represents a yield of 0.01468%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in ASML by 90.9% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASML. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on ASML from €767.00 ($798.96) to €630.00 ($656.25) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ASML from €945.00 ($984.38) to €960.00 ($1,000.00) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $788.67.

ASML Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.