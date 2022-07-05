Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Makes New $323,000 Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,309,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $14,302,749,000 after purchasing an additional 401,615 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $7,918,804,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,745,526,000 after buying an additional 369,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875,251 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,095,288,000 after acquiring an additional 100,386 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $883.65.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,823,070.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,823,980.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA opened at $681.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $742.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $884.87. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $620.46 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $706.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

