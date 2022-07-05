Asset Dedication LLC Acquires Shares of 482 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 482 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SHEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.12) to GBX 2,860 ($34.63) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.70) to GBX 2,850 ($34.51) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,038 ($24.68) to GBX 2,551 ($30.89) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.67) to GBX 2,550 ($30.88) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,574.43.

Shares of SHEL opened at $51.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.98 and its 200-day moving average is $53.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $48.27 and a 12-month high of $61.67.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 14.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

