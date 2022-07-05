Asset Dedication LLC Acquires Shares of 908 Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter worth about $6,563,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter worth about $3,797,000. Trust Co. of Virginia VA bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter worth about $6,507,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of FOX by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 324,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,800,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXA opened at $33.07 on Tuesday. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $31.33 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.86 and its 200-day moving average is $37.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). FOX had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Vertical Research raised shares of FOX to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of FOX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.75.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

