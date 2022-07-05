Asset Dedication LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2,610.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,016,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $168.32 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $160.68 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

