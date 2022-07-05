Asset Dedication LLC Invests $53,000 in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Everett M. Dobrinski bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,931.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

AGM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Shares of AGM stock opened at $98.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1-year low of $90.38 and a 1-year high of $137.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 31.89%. The firm had revenue of $82.37 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.20%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

