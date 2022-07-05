Asset Dedication LLC Makes New $32,000 Investment in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 466.7% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $376.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $378.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.60. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $461.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

CTAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cintas from $389.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Argus dropped their target price on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $517.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.22.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

