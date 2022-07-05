Asset Dedication LLC Makes New $64,000 Investment in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,393 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of VSE by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 125,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VSE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,431,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VSE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,389,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of VSE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,226,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of VSE by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 16,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

VSEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of VSE from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of VSE in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of VSE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of VSE from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VSE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $36.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $469.28 million, a PE ratio of 51.72 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.34 and its 200-day moving average is $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 3.02. VSE Co. has a 52 week low of $33.66 and a 52 week high of $65.42.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $231.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.90 million. VSE had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that VSE Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. VSE’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

