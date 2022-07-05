Asset Dedication LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF)

Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,530,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF by 682.9% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 219,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,941,000 after buying an additional 191,083 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 82,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ISCF opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $28.27 and a 52 week high of $38.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.99 and its 200 day moving average is $33.28.

