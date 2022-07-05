Asset Dedication LLC Sells 2,195 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 42,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in AbbVie by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 480,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,661,000 after acquiring an additional 80,630 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $153.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.97. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,938,653.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.