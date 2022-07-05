Asset Dedication LLC Sells 7 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Asset Dedication LLC reduced its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Booking in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,512.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,717.69.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,403 shares of company stock worth $3,006,347 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BKNG opened at $1,767.98 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,703.05 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,082.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,239.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a PE ratio of 143.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($5.26) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booking (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.