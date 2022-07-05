Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. cut its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,270 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGO. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 255.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGO opened at $56.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $44.63 and a 1-year high of $65.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.08.

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.05%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Assured Guaranty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 13th.

In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 86,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $4,920,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278,541 shares in the company, valued at $73,145,330.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

