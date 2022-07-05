AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.40.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AUDC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in AudioCodes by 5.9% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,696,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,022,000 after acquiring an additional 93,806 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AudioCodes by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653,376 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,438,000 after acquiring an additional 18,084 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in AudioCodes by 2.6% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,122,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,676,000 after acquiring an additional 28,226 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in AudioCodes by 1.7% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 901,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,859,000 after acquiring an additional 15,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AudioCodes by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 676,699 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUDC opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.20 and its 200-day moving average is $26.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.38 million, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. AudioCodes has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $37.35.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $66.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.46 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 18.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AudioCodes will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

