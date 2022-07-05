AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

AXAHY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AXA from €29.50 ($30.73) to €29.00 ($30.21) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AXA from €30.50 ($31.77) to €30.00 ($31.25) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AXA from €26.00 ($27.08) to €28.00 ($29.17) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AXA from €35.00 ($36.46) to €32.00 ($33.33) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

AXAHY opened at $22.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.77. AXA has a 52 week low of $22.33 and a 52 week high of $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $1.3754 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

