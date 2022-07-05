Ball Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share (NYSE:BALL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) – KeyCorp cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ball in a research report issued on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Ball’s current full-year earnings is $3.82 per share.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.39%.
Ball Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.
