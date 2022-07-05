Ball Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share (NYSE:BALL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) – KeyCorp cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ball in a research report issued on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Ball’s current full-year earnings is $3.82 per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $70.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Ball has a twelve month low of $62.90 and a twelve month high of $98.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.39%.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

