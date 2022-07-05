Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Short Interest Update

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,560,000 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the May 31st total of 3,400,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

SAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.06) to €4.20 ($4.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Banco Santander from €4.20 ($4.38) to €4.30 ($4.48) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.06) to €3.50 ($3.65) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.30 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Banco Santander from €2.90 ($3.02) to €3.00 ($3.13) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Santander presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.84.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 37.0% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 44,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 12,074 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 7.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 55,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 62.7% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 375,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 144,642 shares during the period. 8.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAN stock opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average of $3.27. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $4.01.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 19.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

