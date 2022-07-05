Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 912 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,203,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,905 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,309. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $485.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $396.11 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $479.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $518.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target (up from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

