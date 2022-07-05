Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $231,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in Tesla by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 515 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 46 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Searle & CO. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $681.79 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $620.46 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.51, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $742.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $884.87.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSLA. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. BNP Paribas dropped their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $900.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $883.65.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,037,539,398. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

