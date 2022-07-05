Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Acquires 3,523 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 75.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 1,029,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 20,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,169,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $77.03 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.65 and a 12 month high of $82.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.39.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

