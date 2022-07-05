Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Acquires 60 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 8,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 1.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALB shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Albemarle from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet raised Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Albemarle from $262.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.40.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $205.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $291.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.20, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.39%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

