Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

BATS:IEFA opened at $58.93 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.83.

