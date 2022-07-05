Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth $1,504,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $645,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 61,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 307.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 20,759 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $71.06 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.80.

