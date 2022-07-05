Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Buys 426 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock opened at $84.63 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $80.39 and a 52-week high of $108.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.22 and its 200 day moving average is $96.02.

