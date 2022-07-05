Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Buys Shares of 11,123 iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 79.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 8,188 shares during the last quarter.

BATS PICK opened at $35.03 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $37.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.19.

