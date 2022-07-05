Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Buys Shares of 17,750 iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

FLOT stock opened at $49.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.50. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

