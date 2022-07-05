Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Cuts Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,538 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $993,440,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,097,746 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $506,791,000 after buying an additional 869,167 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 1,051.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 578,461 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $94,636,000 after buying an additional 528,228 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in American Express by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 754,707 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $123,465,000 after buying an additional 368,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in American Express by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,607,848,000 after buying an additional 320,288 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of American Express stock opened at $140.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.80. The firm has a market cap of $105.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a 12 month low of $134.30 and a 12 month high of $199.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.17.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Express (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.