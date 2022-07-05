Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Grows Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 75.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,538,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,573 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,890,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,560,000 after buying an additional 338,487 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,706,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,761,000 after buying an additional 110,999 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,693,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,068,000 after buying an additional 165,554 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,868,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,601,000 after acquiring an additional 590,342 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $48.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.41. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $55.29.

