Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lpwm LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 883.9% in the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 110,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after buying an additional 99,262 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $102.34 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $116.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.89.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

