Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Has $1.29 Million Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3 shares during the quarter. NVR makes up about 0.9% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in NVR by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 47 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 17 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in NVR by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $4,168.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,576.01 and a 1-year high of $5,982.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4,209.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,751.93.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $100.47 by $16.09. NVR had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $63.21 EPS. NVR’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 539.63 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NVR from $5,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,650.00 to $4,145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,528.75.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

